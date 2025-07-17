Press Release: Vindman and Mills Propose Bipartisan Bill to Enhance GI Bill Benefits for Military Families

Vindman and Mills introduce a bipartisan bill to ensure military families can access GI Bill benefits, regardless of family growth timing.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Eugene Vindman (D-Va.) and Congressman Cory Mills (R-Fla.) have introduced the Military Family GI Bill Promise Act, aiming to amend a Department of Defense policy that restricts service members' ability to transfer GI Bill benefits to dependents added later in their military careers. They assert this change is necessary to support military families.

Vindman emphasized, "This bill is a commonsense fix to an unfair policy," while Mills noted it ensures "that our military families are not penalized for growing later in their careers." The proposed legislation would allow all eligible service members to transfer GI Bill benefits at any time, eliminating certain existing requirements.

The act addresses the emotional and financial impacts on military families affected by the current policy, with personal testimonies from constituents underscoring the need for this legislative change. The legislation seeks to maintain current retention incentives while providing increased flexibility in benefit transfer conditions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Eugene Vindman Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Eugene Vindman:

H.R.4210: Accountability Doesn’t Expire Act

H.R.4006: Mission UNPLUGGED Act

H.R.4005: UNPLUGGED Schools Grant Act of 2025

H.R.3830: American Patriots of WWII through Service with the Canadian and British Armed Forces Gold Medal Act of 2025

H.R.3743: Supporting Healthy Mothers and Infants Act of 2025

H.R.2700: UNPLUGGED Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Eugene Vindman on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Vindman.

Eugene Vindman Fundraising

Eugene Vindman recently disclosed $1.6M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 19th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 89.7% came from individual donors.

Vindman disclosed $731.7K of spending. This was the 49th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Vindman disclosed $2.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 146th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Eugene Vindman's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.