Press Release: Vermont Delegation Secures $22.7 Million for Winooski River Bridge Through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

The Vermont delegation announces a $22.7 million federal grant for the Winooski River Bridge replacement project.

The Vermont Congressional Delegation announced a $22.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the replacement of the Winooski River Bridge. This funding, part of the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grant Program under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, aims to enhance safety for vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians.

According to the delegation, the project will improve northern Vermont's infrastructure and resilience to extreme weather, crucial for the state's safety and economic success. Vermont Governor Phil Scott and other officials emphasized the importance of maintaining reliable public transportation infrastructure.

The new bridge will replace the existing structure, built in 1929, which is in poor condition. Plans include using durable materials and creating a wider sidewalk for safe pedestrian access, alongside improved drainage systems to mitigate flooding risks improved by climate change.

