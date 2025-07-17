Press Release: Van Orden and Landsman Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Enhance Veterans' Access to Non-Opioid Pain Medications

Congressmen Van Orden and Landsman introduce bipartisan bill to enhance veterans' access to non-opioid pain medications.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Derrick Van Orden (WI-03) and Congressman Greg Landsman (D-OH-01) have introduced a bipartisan bill aimed at enhancing veterans' access to non-opioid pain medications. This initiative, known as the NOPAIN for Veterans Act, seeks to align the Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA) pain management practices with Medicare's access to non-opioid treatments.

The legislation follows the 2022 NOPAIN Act, which allows seniors on Medicare to access non-opioid pain management without additional costs. Van Orden emphasized the need for comprehensive treatment for veterans, stating that the act would provide safer and more effective pain management options. Landsman remarked on the importance of safer alternatives for veterans, highlighting the initiative as a step in combating addiction.

Co-sponsored by Representatives Terri Sewell, Jack Bergman, Chris Pappas, and Abraham Hamadeh, the bill aims to remove barriers to accessing critical non-addictive therapies for veterans. The full text can be accessed through the provided link in the press release.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

