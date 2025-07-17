Press Release: Van Hollen Critiques Passage of Trump-Backed Bill Targeting Public Broadcasting and Foreign Aid

Senator Chris Van Hollen opposes Republican legislation to cut funding for public broadcasting and foreign aid programs.

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) issued a statement opposing recent Republican legislation, which he claims would undermine federal funding for public broadcasting and foreign aid programs. He described the bill as a betrayal of public trust, asserting it eliminates previously bipartisan-approved funds that contribute to public safety and foreign assistance efforts.

Van Hollen criticized the timing of the bill, linking it to recent Republican actions that he believes prioritize tax cuts for wealthy individuals over essential services for working families. He stated, "Under Trump and Congressional Republicans, the billionaires... win; everyone else loses."

Chris Van Hollen Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Chris Van Hollen:

S.2266: A bill to provide for automatic renewal protections, and for other purposes.

S.2236: YALI Act of 2025

S.2224: A bill to amend the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act of 2019 to provide that the United States, in its role as a member of any international organizations, should oppose any attempts by the People's Republic of China to resolve Taiwan's status by distorting the decisions, language, policies, or procedures of any such organization, and for other purposes.

S.2106: SECURE Act

S.2058: El Salvador Accountability Act of 2025

S.2057: Easy Enrollment in Health Care Act

S.2057: Easy Enrollment in Health Care Act

Chris Van Hollen Fundraising

Chris Van Hollen recently disclosed $244.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 354th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 95.7% came from individual donors.

Van Hollen disclosed $111.6K of spending. This was the 463rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Van Hollen disclosed $2.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 141st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

Van Hollen disclosed $2.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 141st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

