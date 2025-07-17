Press Release: Van Hollen Critiques Partisan Reversal on FBI Headquarters Funding by Appropriations Committee

Senator Chris Van Hollen criticizes a partisan reversal by appropriations Republicans regarding FBI headquarters funding decisions.

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) criticized a recent decision by the Appropriations Committee Republicans regarding the reprogramming of FBI funds for a move to the Ronald Reagan Building. He voiced concerns over what he described as a breach of Congressional authority and a lack of transparency regarding project costs and security needs.

Senator Van Hollen noted that this decision undermines bipartisan efforts and reflects a troubling trend in the political process, asserting that the Republican majority is prioritizing adherence to the Trump administration over the security of FBI personnel. He indicated that this conflict is far from resolved and warned against the potential repercussions of ignoring Congressional objections.

Chris Van Hollen Fundraising

Chris Van Hollen recently disclosed $244.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 354th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 95.7% came from individual donors.

Van Hollen disclosed $111.6K of spending. This was the 463rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Van Hollen disclosed $2.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 141st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Chris Van Hollen's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

