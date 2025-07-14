Press Release: Van Hollen Criticizes Trump Administration's Closure of USAID

Senator Van Hollen criticizes the Trump administration's closure of USAID, highlighting potential global humanitarian impacts.

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), the Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee focused on State Department & USAID Management, has issued a statement condemning the Trump Administration's closure of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). In his remarks, Van Hollen referred to the day as a "dark day in U.S. foreign policy," asserting that the dismantling of USAID is illegal and will have dire consequences for global humanitarian efforts. He emphasized the long-standing positive impact of USAID under the leadership of its dedicated employees and warned of the potential increase in death rates as a result of funding cuts, citing a report that suggests over 14 million additional deaths could occur by 2030 due to these reductions.

Van Hollen stated, "I will continue to stand up for our nation’s diplomatic and foreign assistance efforts – and the dedicated federal employees and contractors who have led them," holding President Trump and Marco Rubio accountable for the "irreparable harm" to U.S. foreign policy. He reiterated his commitment to advocate for effective foreign assistance and expressed concern for the millions of individuals likely to be impacted by the administration's decision.

