Press Release: Van Hollen Comments on Committee Approval of Fiscal Year 2026 CJS Appropriations Bill

Senator Chris Van Hollen commented on the passage of the Fiscal Year 2026 appropriations bill for essential government agencies.

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Ranking Member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies, issued a statement following the committee's passage of the Fiscal Year 2026 appropriations bill. Van Hollen commended the bill for prioritizing funding for NASA, the Department of Commerce, the National Science Foundation, and the Department of Justice, while criticizing partisan actions related to the FBI headquarters site.

He stated, "The bill meets our nation’s priorities and makes targeted investments," notably rejecting previous proposals for significant cuts. However, he expressed disappointment over what he viewed as a reversal on bipartisan agreements concerning the FBI site, asserting that he would not support funding for a headquarters location that does not align with security needs.

The appropriations bill allocates substantial funding towards space missions, climate research, violence prevention, and law enforcement support, marking an increase in resources across various sectors compared to previous budgets. Key investments include increased NASA funding, support for NOAA initiatives, and programs aimed at combatting gun violence and substance use disorder.

