Press Release: Van Hollen and Clarke Reintroduce Consumer Protection Bill to Combat Online Subscription Traps

Senators Van Hollen and Clarke reintroduced a bill to protect consumers from misleading online subscriptions requiring opt-in consent.

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke (D-N.Y.) have reintroduced the Consumer Online Payment Transparency and Integrity (Consumer OPT-IN) Act, aimed at protecting consumers from online subscription traps. The proposed legislation seeks to require companies to change from an "opt-out" system, where consumers are automatically enrolled in subscriptions, to an "opt-in" system, where consumers must actively agree to such subscriptions. This follows a recent court ruling that nullified the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) proposed "click to cancel" rule, which would have made it easier for consumers to unsubscribe from automatic payments. The lawmakers emphasize the need for consumer protection as many individuals face challenges in cancelling unwanted subscriptions.

Van Hollen criticized corporate interests for making it easier to subscribe but difficult to unsubscribe, stating, "Our legislation puts consumers in control." Clarke highlighted the aim to eliminate recurring charges that consumers did not intend to authorize, while the legislation has garnered support from various consumer advocacy organizations. Key provisions of the Consumer OPT-IN Act include requiring clear consent for automatic renewals and offering consumers refunds when their rights are violated. The bill was initially introduced in December 2021 and aims to enhance consumer control over subscription services.

