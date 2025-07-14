Press Release: Van Hollen and Alsobrooks Call on Trump Administration to Restore Lifeguard Staffing at Assateague Island National Seashore

Senators Van Hollen and Alsobrooks call for immediate restoration of lifeguard staffing at Assateague Island Seashore due to safety concerns.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks have called on the Trump Administration to immediately restore lifeguard positions at Assateague Island National Seashore, citing public safety concerns. In a letter addressed to U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and NPS Acting Director Jessica Bowron, the Senators note that all lifeguard positions remain unfilled due to a federal hiring freeze and prior National Park Service (NPS) staff reductions. They emphasize that the absence of lifeguards creates significant risks for beachgoers, particularly as the area experiences hazardous conditions during summer months, such as rip currents. The Senators stress that local emergency services already face high demand and may be unable to adequately respond to emergencies at the beach without dedicated lifeguards present.

In their letter, the Senators highlighted the critical role lifeguards play in preventing drownings and providing first-response care, referencing last year's successful rescues at Assateague. They criticized the administration's reliance on local emergency responders and urged for the filling of all vacant lifeguard positions to ensure the safety of visitors. The Senators concluded their appeal with a call for immediate action to address the staffing situation at the National Seashore, emphasizing that lifeguards are essential to protecting public safety amid the area's growing visitation and diverse recreational activities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

