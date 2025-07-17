Press Release: U.S. Senators Warner and Kaine Commend President Biden on Signing Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Senators Warner and Kaine commend Biden for signing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, enhancing Virginia's infrastructure.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia issued a statement praising President Biden for signing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, describing it as a crucial step for funding that will enhance Virginia's infrastructure and create jobs. They emphasized the importance of ensuring efficient implementation in local communities.

The law allocates substantial funds for improving various infrastructures, including $110 billion for roads and bridges, $66 billion for rail upgrades, and $65 billion for broadband expansion, aiming to address urgent needs across the state and nation. Specific investments are earmarked for Virginia, including $7 billion for highways and $100 million for broadband access.

Additionally, the Act includes provisions to support minority businesses and enhance climate resilience, reflecting a comprehensive approach to modernizing infrastructure while also focusing on equity and environmental sustainability. The senators committed to collaborating with local stakeholders to swiftly implement the planned improvements.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Mark R. Warner Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Mark R. Warner is worth $251.1M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 5th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Warner has approximately $105.3M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Mark R. Warner's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Warner.

Mark R. Warner Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Mark R. Warner:

S.2304: A bill to amend section 45Q of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to establish the mine methane capture incentive credit.

S.1959: A bill to protect integrity, fairness, and objectivity in decisions regarding access to classified information, and for other purposes.

S.1928: Gerald E. Connolly Esophageal Cancer Awareness Act of 2025

S.1899: Federal Contractor Cybersecurity Vulnerability Reduction Act of 2025

S.1819: DOGE BROS Act

S.1634: ACCESS Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Mark R. Warner on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Warner.

Mark R. Warner Fundraising

Mark R. Warner recently disclosed $1.8M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 16th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 75.3% came from individual donors.

Warner disclosed $848.5K of spending. This was the 35th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Warner disclosed $10.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 12th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Mark R. Warner's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

