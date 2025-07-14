Press Release: U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer Announces $4 Million Award for Minot Corridor Project from Department of Transportation

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $4 million to Ward County for the Minot Corridor Project.

Quiver AI Summary

The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced a funding award of $4,050,000 to Ward County, North Dakota, as part of the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grants initiative. This financial support aims to facilitate the planning, environmental documentation, and preliminary design for three transportation corridors and their associated intersections. The project includes the Outer Connector from US Highway 2/52 to US Highway 83 along County Roads 14 and 16, as well as the Inner Connector from US Highway 2/52 to County Road 14 along 30th Street SW.

Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), who chairs the Senate Environment and Public Works Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee, remarked, “Minot’s growth is a testament to the region’s strong economy and welcoming community, and this BUILD grant will enhance residential and commercial transportation options in the area.” Additionally, Senator Cramer and the North Dakota delegation previously expressed support for the application submitted by the City of Minot and Ward County, citing the need for the proposed improvements.

