Press Release: U.S. Senator Katie Britt Advocates for Education Funding with Republican Colleagues

Senator Katie Britt and colleagues advocate for essential education funding, urging the release of allocated resources to local districts.

U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.) has joined Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and several Republican colleagues in a letter to Russell Vought, Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, urging the release of education funding linked to the FY2025 Full-Year Continuing Resolution Act, passed earlier this year.

The letter emphasizes that withholding these funds contradicts the goal of empowering local states to manage education resources effectively. As stated in their correspondence, "This funding goes directly to states and local school districts, where local leaders decide how this funding is spent."

Along with Senators Boozman, Collins, Fischer, Hoeven, Justice, McConnell, Murkowski, and Rounds, they express their commitment to collaborating with the administration to ensure that federal education funding directly supports necessary local initiatives.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Katie Boyd Britt Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Katie Boyd Britt is worth $4.6M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 150th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Britt has approximately $1.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Katie Boyd Britt's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Britt.

Katie Boyd Britt Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Katie Boyd Britt:

S.1885: Stop the Scroll Act

S.1750: Poarch Band of Creek Indians Parity Act

S.1667: Homeless Children and Youth Act of 2025

S.1630: MOMS Act

S.1544: Insurance Data Protection Act

S.1523: Water Research Optimization Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Katie Boyd Britt on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Britt.

Katie Boyd Britt Fundraising

Katie Boyd Britt recently disclosed $779.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 12th, 2025. This was the 57th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 79.2% came from individual donors.

Britt disclosed $207.4K of spending. This was the 213th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Britt disclosed $5.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 41st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Katie Boyd Britt's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

