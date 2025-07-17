Press Release: U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani Leads Bipartisan Effort for Wild Horse and Burro Protection Act

U.S. Representatives introduce bipartisan legislation to protect wild horses and burros, aiming for humane management practices.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani, along with Reps. Dina Titus and Steve Cohen, has introduced the Wild Horse and Burro Protection Act of 2025, aiming to establish more humane management practices for wild horses and burros. The proposed legislation seeks to eliminate the use of helicopters for roundups and research alternative methods for their management.

Ciscomani emphasized that current practices are not only dangerous but also costly, citing the Bureau of Land Management's spending of over $36 million on helicopter roundups from 2020 to 2024. The bill is supported by various animal welfare organizations, which argue for more humane approaches to wild horse management.

Rep. Titus highlighted the need for alternative methods that avoid helicopter roundups, which often result in animal fatalities, while Cohen called for increased accountability in how these animals are managed. The Act has received endorsements from animal welfare advocates, including the Animal Welfare Institute and the American Wild Horse Conservation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Juan Ciscomani Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Juan Ciscomani is worth $609.5K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 337th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Ciscomani has approximately $1.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Juan Ciscomani's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ciscomani.

Juan Ciscomani Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Juan Ciscomani:

H.R.4293: To amend the Sikes Act to increase flexibility with respect to cooperative and interagency agreements for land management off of installations.

H.R.4164: To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 100 North Taylor Lane in Patagonia, Arizona, as the "Jim Kolbe Memorial Post Office".

H.R.3951: Rural Veterans’ Improved Access to Benefits Act of 2025

H.R.3866: Maternal and Infant Syphilis Prevention Act

H.R.3753: Expanding Access for Online Veteran Students Act

H.R.3580: Oversight of Medicare Billing Code Cost Act

You can track bills proposed by Juan Ciscomani on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ciscomani.

Juan Ciscomani Fundraising

Juan Ciscomani recently disclosed $623.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 112th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 57.5% came from individual donors.

Ciscomani disclosed $336.0K of spending. This was the 140th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Ciscomani disclosed $2.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 159th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Juan Ciscomani's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

