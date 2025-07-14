Press Release: U.S. Rep. Greg Steube Highlights Veterans History Project Interview with Staff Sergeant Gerald Dombecki

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube highlights Staff Sergeant Gerald Dombecki's service in Veterans History Project interview honoring military contributions.

U.S. Representative Greg Steube (R-Fla.) announced the release of an interview with Staff Sergeant Gerald Dombecki, a U.S. Army veteran, as part of his Veterans History Project series. The interview highlights Dombecki's military service, which spanned from 1981 to 1993 and included deployment during Operation Desert Storm. Representative Steube remarked that "Staff Sergeant Gerald Dombecki’s story reflects the strength, sacrifice, and resolve of our American servicemembers," emphasizing the importance of preserving such narratives for future generations.

In the interview, Dombecki shares his experiences as a Military Police Officer, including his role in guarding nuclear weapons and the emotional challenges of returning to civilian life. He expresses frustration over the difficulty in obtaining proper care from the Department of Veterans Affairs for conditions linked to his service. "You shouldn’t have to fight so hard for something you earned," he stated. The interview can be viewed on Steube's YouTube channel, and it will be submitted to the Library of Congress's Veterans History Project, which aims to collect and preserve veterans' personal accounts. Interested individuals from Florida’s 17th Congressional District are encouraged to participate in the project.

