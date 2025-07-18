Press Release: U.S. House Passes Defense Appropriations Act with Amendments by Rep. Mike Kelly

The U.S. House approved a Defense Appropriations Act with key amendments for military technology funding.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 18, 2025, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the "Department of Defense Appropriations Act of 2026" with a vote of 221 to 209. This legislation includes three amendments spearheaded by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) aimed at funding advanced military technology and projects.

The amendments allocate $10 million each for critical military initiatives, including the Army's Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation for Advanced Surface Machinery Systems, and programs focusing on alloy production and robotics. Rep. Kelly emphasized the importance of investing in military readiness to maintain competitiveness against global military advancements, particularly from China.

For further details about the legislation and its implications, interested parties can access related information through official resources from Rep. Kelly's office.

