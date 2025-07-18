Press Release: U.S. House Approves Six Military Spending Proposals by Congressman Vern Buchanan

The U.S. House approved six military spending amendments by Congressman Vern Buchanan, addressing training safety and military readiness issues.

Quiver AI Summary

The U.S. House recently passed six military spending proposals introduced by Congressman Vern Buchanan, aimed at supporting military operations and enhancing troop safety. Buchanan stated, "These policies will support our troops and ensure that our military remains the world’s preeminent fighting force," as he expressed gratitude for the approval of his amendments.

The proposals include funding for research to prevent training accidents, increasing satellite equipment access for Special Operations, and ensuring the continuation of fitness programs within the Army and Navy. All amendments were designed to be budget-neutral, offsetting costs within administrative spending accounts.

Buchanan's previous legislative efforts in the 118th Congress led to eight initiatives being signed into law, enhancing military readiness and healthcare options for service members.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Vern Buchanan Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Vern Buchanan is worth $261.3M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 3rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Buchanan has approximately $4.3M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Vern Buchanan's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Buchanan.

Vern Buchanan Bill Proposals

Vern Buchanan Fundraising

Vern Buchanan recently disclosed $395.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 220th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 45.1% came from individual donors.

Buchanan disclosed $152.0K of spending. This was the 366th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Buchanan disclosed $1.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 210th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Vern Buchanan's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

