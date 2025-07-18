Press Release: Troy Downing Secures $20 Million for Montana in Defense Appropriations Bill

Congressman Troy Downing announced $20 million in funding for Montana through the Department of Defense Appropriations bill.

Congressman Troy Downing (MT-02) announced that the recently passed Department of Defense Appropriations bill includes two of his amendments. He stated, “We owe it to our men and women in uniform to provide our military with the tools it needs to deliver peace through strength,” highlighting a total of $20 million allocated to Montana's national security.

The two amendments secure $10 million each for initiatives related to critical minerals. Amendment No. 71 addresses the development of rare earth element extraction for Army applications, while Amendment No. 72 focuses on pre-feasibility support for various critical minerals extraction.

Troy Downing Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Troy Downing is worth $8.9M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 104th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Downing has approximately $598.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Troy Downing Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Troy Downing:

H.R.4495: To extend the statute of limitations for fraud under certain pandemic programs, and for other purposes.

H.R.3959: Protecting Private Job Creators Act

H.R.3870: COAL POWER Act

H.R.3318: SEC Modernization Act

H.R.3141: CFPB Budget Integrity Act

H.R.2708: Safeguarding American Property Act of 2025

Troy Downing Fundraising

Troy Downing recently disclosed $206.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 418th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 70.2% came from individual donors.

Downing disclosed $263.0K of spending. This was the 193rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Downing disclosed $163.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 705th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

