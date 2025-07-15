Press Release: Tran and Correa Urge VA Support for First Veterans Cemetery in Orange County

Representatives Tran and Correa urge federal support for Orange County's first Veterans cemetery in Anaheim Hills.

U.S. Representatives Derek Tran and Lou Correa recently sent a letter to the Department of Veterans Affairs advocating for support in constructing the first-ever Veterans cemetery in Orange County, California, located at Gypsum Canyon in Anaheim Hills. The cemetery aims to honor local veterans and is backed by significant bipartisan support.

The California Department of Veterans Affairs has submitted a pre-application for funding through the Veterans Cemetery Grants Program. The project has received approval from local government entities, and combined funding for its development amounts to $50 million.

Representative Tran emphasized the community's united support for the cemetery's location, stating, "After years of delay... all 34 cities... and over 100 local, state, and national veterans’ organizations are united in support." The initiative reflects ongoing efforts to address veterans' needs within the region.

