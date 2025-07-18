Press Release: Trahan Criticizes Trump's Proposal to Cut Funding for Emergency Broadcasts and Public Television

Congresswoman Lori Trahan voices opposition to Trump's proposed funding cuts affecting emergency broadcasts and public broadcasting services.

Congresswoman Lori Trahan has publicly opposed President Donald Trump's proposed budget cuts that would eliminate $1.1 billion in funding for public broadcasting, which she contends threatens local journalism and emergency alert systems in Massachusetts. Trahan stated, "Public broadcasting isn’t just Big Bird and Sesame Street – it’s how families ... get lifesaving emergency alerts."

In her remarks, Trahan highlighted the potential risks posed by weakening these systems, referencing the impact of recent natural disasters on communities lacking timely information. She emphasized, "If these cuts move forward, the Trump administration will be making a conscious choice to leave communities more vulnerable."

Trahan concluded by reaffirming her commitment to public safety, local journalism, and the educational services that rely on public broadcasting, stating, "I voted no because I will always stand up for public safety, for local journalism, and for the families who depend on these vital services every single day."

