Press Release: Tonko Criticizes Republicans Over Funding Cuts to NPR, PBS, and Foreign Aid

Tonko criticizes Republicans for cutting funding to NPR, PBS, and foreign aid in Trump's rescission package.

Congressman Paul D. Tonko has criticized the recent House vote on President Trump's rescissions package, which seeks to cut $9 billion in funding for public broadcasting and foreign aid already approved by Congress. Tonko stated, "Instead of addressing the rising cost of living... Trump is using his power to go after Elmo and Big Bird."

He emphasized the importance of public broadcasting for democracy and stated that these funding cuts would hinder local stations and their journalism. "The cuts directly threaten those stations, their communities, and the trusted local journalism," he added.

Tonko asserted that the decision not only undermines essential services but also reflects a disregard for bipartisan agreements in Congress. "I won’t stop working to defend and uphold these programs that serve my constituents," he concluded.

Paul Tonko Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Paul Tonko is worth $32.5K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 432nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Tonko has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Paul Tonko Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Paul Tonko:

H.R.3742: Offshore Energy Modernization Act of 2025

H.R.2586: Reentry Act of 2025

H.R.2087: SAFE Bet Act of 2025

H.R.1355: Weatherization Enhancement and Readiness Act of 2025

H.R.1106: Scientific Integrity Act

Paul Tonko Fundraising

Paul Tonko recently disclosed $182.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 471st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 36.8% came from individual donors.

Tonko disclosed $185.5K of spending. This was the 290th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Tonko disclosed $524.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 448th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

