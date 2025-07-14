Press Release: Tommy Tuberville Highlights Conservative Legislative Achievements in Recent Press Release

Tommy Tuberville highlights recent conservative legislative achievements, emphasizing tax cuts and border security initiatives.

In a recent press release, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville outlined significant legislative achievements during his tenure, emphasizing his support for conservative priorities. He said, "During my time in the U.S. Senate, I’ve helped champion conservative priorities on key pieces of legislation," highlighting what he deemed major wins for Alabama and national conservatives in the 119th Congress. Among these accomplishments, he mentioned the passage of the "One Big Beautiful Bill," which he claims implements key policies advocated by former President Trump, including no taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security. Tuberville asserted, "77 million Americans wholeheartedly voted for President Trump and his America First agenda. President Trump promised, and Senate Republicans delivered."





Furthermore, Tuberville described specific legislative measures in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2026, marking his efforts to eliminate "woke politics" from the military. He noted key provisions intended to support military readiness, including a pay raise for troops and initiatives for modernizing equipment. Tuberville expressed his continued commitment to conservative values, stating, "I’m proud to have secured key conservative wins... this year’s NDAA will also ensure Alabama continues punching well above our weight."

Tommy Tuberville Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Tommy Tuberville is worth $13.0M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 81st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Tuberville has approximately $4.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Tommy Tuberville's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Tuberville.

Tommy Tuberville Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Tommy Tuberville:

S.2091: Restoring Lethality Act

S.1988: A bill to prohibit the participation of males in athletic programs or activities at the military service academies that are designated for women or girls.

S.1726: ASSIST Act of 2025

S.1649: Sporting Goods Excise Tax Modernization Act

S.1424: Veterans First Act of 2025

S.1350: A bill to modify the boundaries of the Talladega National Forest, and for other purposes.

You can track bills proposed by Tommy Tuberville on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Tuberville.

Tommy Tuberville Fundraising

Tommy Tuberville recently disclosed $381.7K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 162nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 71.2% came from individual donors.

Tuberville disclosed $285.7K of spending. This was the 127th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Tuberville disclosed $628.3K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 341st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Tommy Tuberville's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

