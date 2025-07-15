Press Release: Tom Cotton and Colleagues Propose Legislation to End Birthright Citizenship for Children of Illegal Immigrants

Senator Tom Cotton introduces legislation to end birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants and foreign spies.

Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) announced the introduction of the Constitutional Citizenship Clarification Act, aiming to eliminate birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants, terrorists, and foreign spies. Cotton stated, “There is no constitutional right for illegal aliens to cross the border to gain citizenship for their children.”

The proposed legislation is co-sponsored by Senators Kevin Cramer, Bill Hagerty, and Bernie Moreno. If enacted, it would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to clarify that children born to unlawfully present parents would not be eligible for citizenship.

The bill’s text can be reviewed on Cotton's official website, highlighting its focus on addressing immigration concerns and the implications of existing birthright citizenship practices.

