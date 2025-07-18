Press Release: Tom Cole Votes in Favor of Fiscal Year 2026 Defense Appropriations Act

Cole supports the Fiscal Year 2026 Defense Appropriations Act to strengthen U.S. military capabilities and ensure troop readiness.

Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) announced his support for the Fiscal Year 2026 Defense Appropriations Act, which funds the Department of Defense. Cole emphasized the bill's role in ensuring national security and reinforcing the capabilities of the U.S. military.

He stated, “This bill ensures our troops can deter, fight, and win,” highlighting its provisions for pay raises, next-generation weapons, and strengthening military readiness. Cole expressed pride in backing a defense strategy he termed "America First."

Tom Cole Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Tom Cole is worth $8.4M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 106th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Cole has approximately $752.3K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Tom Cole Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Tom Cole:

H.R.2827: To provide for the equitable settlement of certain Indian land disputes regarding land in Illinois, and for other purposes.

H.R.1968: Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025

H.R.723: Protect American Election Administration Act of 2025

Tom Cole Fundraising

Tom Cole recently disclosed $862.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 54th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 62.0% came from individual donors.

Cole disclosed $425.7K of spending. This was the 107th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Cole disclosed $2.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 119th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

