Press Release: Tom Barrett Joins Bipartisan Initiative to Sanction Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

Congressman Tom Barrett sponsors the PEACE Act to impose sanctions on Russia's energy sector amid ongoing Ukraine aggression.

Congressman Tom Barrett (MI-07) announced his support for new sanctions against Russia by co-sponsoring the Preventing the Escalation of Armed Conflict in Europe (PEACE) Act. This legislation aims to target foreign institutions aiding Russia's energy sector amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Barrett emphasized the need for action against "Vladimir Putin’s unjust aggression," and called for measures to assert pressure on those funding the conflict. The bill would enhance the Treasury Department's authority to sanction banks operating with Russian interests.

Additionally, previous legislative efforts led by Barrett include the Sanctioning Russia Act, which proposes significant tariffs on imports from Russia and affiliated nations. Amid these developments, President Donald Trump reiterated his commitment to facilitating a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

