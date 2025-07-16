Press Release: Thune Discusses Federal Spending Cuts and Legislative Efforts on Fox News

Senator John Thune discussed federal spending cuts and bipartisan challenges on Fox News with Bret Baier.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) discussed the ongoing rescissions package during an appearance on Fox News with Bret Baier. Thune highlighted the significance of the $9 billion proposal, noting it accounts for only one-tenth of 1 percent of federal spending and aims to recover funds lost to waste, fraud, and abuse.

He expressed concerns about the national debt, stating, "We're $36 trillion in debt, and we just don't have any options anymore," and emphasized the need for careful budget scrutiny. On the potential support for the bill, he predicted difficulty gaining Democratic backing, citing their resistance to federal spending cuts outside of defense.

Thune also remarked on the political landscape, claiming that the shifting positions of the Democratic Party present an opportunity for Republicans to connect with a broader voter base. He expressed hope for some bipartisan collaboration on upcoming appropriation bills, albeit indicating challenges with the current administration and its nominees being blocked by Democrats.

