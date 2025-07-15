Press Release: Thune Criticizes Democrats Over Potential Government Shutdown Amid Rescissions Bill Discussion

Senator John Thune addresses government funding concerns and urges support for a rescissions bill aimed at reducing federal spending.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) held a press conference addressing the impending rescissions bill aimed at reducing federal spending. He stated, "I'm hopeful that we'll have the opportunity to get on that bill and to do something meaningful when it comes to reducing the size and scope of the federal government." Thune emphasized a commitment to eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse in government operations.

Thune criticized Democrats for threatening to shut down the government over the consideration of the rescissions bill, stating that previous administrations have historically used rescissions to control spending. He reminded participants that the proposed cuts represent a mere "one-tenth of 1 percent of all federal spending," underscoring the need for budgetary restraint given the nation’s $36 trillion debt.

He expressed a desire to move forward with procedural votes on the bill, inviting amendments and improvements to the legislation. Thune concluded by highlighting the importance of fiscal responsibility for future generations, asserting, "We have to do something to get spending under control."

John Thune Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that John Thune is worth $726.0K, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 318th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Thune has approximately $146.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track John Thune's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Thune.

John Thune Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by John Thune:

S.1509: Strengthening Local Processing Act of 2025

S.1443: Mobile Workforce State Income Tax Simplification Act of 2025

S.1230: SAFETY Act of 2025

S.1209: American Prairie Conservation Act

S.904: Livestock Disaster Assistance Improvement Act of 2025

S.866: Accelerating Broadband Permits Act

You can track bills proposed by John Thune on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Thune.

John Thune Fundraising

John Thune recently disclosed $405.1K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 154th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 60.0% came from individual donors.

Thune disclosed $202.3K of spending. This was the 191st most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Thune disclosed $15.8M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 4th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track John Thune's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

