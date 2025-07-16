Press Release: Thune Advocates for Republicans’ Bill as Significant Benefit for Working Families

Senator Thune emphasizes a Republican bill as beneficial for working families, highlighting permanent tax relief measures and fiscal responsibility.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) commended recent legislation aimed at providing permanent tax relief to American families, highlighting its benefits for working-class individuals and small business owners. Thune stated, “This bill delivers big for working families in every corner of this country,” asserting that lower tax rates primarily aid those earning less than $50,000 annually.

He emphasized that the legislation makes the tax cuts from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent, aiming to alleviate financial pressures faced by various professions including wait staff, police officers, and farmers. Thune concluded that the reforms support a more prosperous future, stating, “A tax code that supports bigger paychecks and lower tax bills.”

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

John Thune Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that John Thune is worth $726.4K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 319th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Thune has approximately $146.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track John Thune's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Thune.

John Thune Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by John Thune:

S.1509: Strengthening Local Processing Act of 2025

S.1443: Mobile Workforce State Income Tax Simplification Act of 2025

S.1230: SAFETY Act of 2025

S.1209: American Prairie Conservation Act

S.904: Livestock Disaster Assistance Improvement Act of 2025

S.866: Accelerating Broadband Permits Act

You can track bills proposed by John Thune on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Thune.

John Thune Fundraising

John Thune recently disclosed $441.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 160th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 63.1% came from individual donors.

Thune disclosed $372.8K of spending. This was the 104th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Thune disclosed $16.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 3rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track John Thune's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.