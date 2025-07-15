Press Release: Thune Addresses Misuse of Taxpayer Dollars in Senate Remarks

Senator Thune addresses wasteful taxpayer spending, urging bipartisan support for federal budget cuts proposed by the Trump administration.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) addressed the Senate, emphasizing the Trump administration's effort to eliminate "waste, fraud, and abuse" in government spending. He mentioned a rescissions package proposing cuts of approximately $9 billion, primarily targeting what he described as "woke" foreign aid initiatives.

Thune criticized Democrats for their opposition to these cuts, suggesting their reactions are disproportionate given that the proposed reductions account for just one-tenth of one percent of the federal budget. He urged bipartisan support for the initiative, asserting it is a common-sense approach to addressing budget issues.

Thune remarked on the increased federal spending since the Biden administration took office, claiming it represents a permanent shift in budget baselines. He challenged Democrats to back the proposed spending cuts if they truly support reducing government waste, stating, "If they really support eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse, they can join Republicans and pass this legislation."

