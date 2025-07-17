Press Release: Stefanik and Moolenaar Propose Washington Sister Cities Act to End D.C.-Beijing Relationship

Elise Stefanik and John Moolenaar introduced a bill to end Washington D.C.'s partnership with Beijing, addressing CCP influence.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Congressman John Moolenaar have introduced the Washington Sister Cities Act, aimed at ending Washington D.C.'s sister city partnership with Beijing and restricting future affiliations with foreign adversarial regimes. The act is part of a broader effort to combat China's influence and protect U.S. national security.

Stefanik expressed concern that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) uses sister city programs to further its disinformation campaigns, stating, "This relationship poses a threat to U.S. national security." Moolenaar echoed her sentiments, emphasizing the troubling human rights conditions in China.

The legislation seeks to align D.C. partnerships with American values and principles and comes on the heels of recent letters urging reconsideration of the D.C.-Beijing relationship.

