Press Release: Stefanik Advances National Defense Bill Securing Funding for Fort Drum and New York Initiatives

Elise Stefanik announces advancements in the National Defense Authorization Act, benefiting Fort Drum, Rome Labs, and national security.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced key achievements related to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2026, emphasizing its intention to enhance military readiness and funding for various defense initiatives. Stefanik highlighted the inclusion of over $22 million for Fort Drum, as well as investments to improve military families' support and advancements in defense technologies.

Stefanik expressed pride in securing provisions to benefit Upstate New York, including funding for Rome Labs and a commitment to report on vital defense strategies. She underscored the focus on maintaining U.S. leadership and safety amid global threats from adversaries like China and Russia.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Elise M. Stefanik Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Elise M. Stefanik:

H.R.4050: Advancing Skills-Based Hiring Act of 2025

H.R.4049: Employer-Directed Skills Act

H.R.3786: Drones for First Responders Act

H.R.3123: Ernest Peltz Accrued Veterans Benefits Act

H.R.3024: Stamp Out Invasive Species Act

H.R.2962: Border Airport Fairness Act of 2025

Elise M. Stefanik Fundraising

Elise M. Stefanik recently disclosed $1.0M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 32nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 88.5% came from individual donors.

Stefanik disclosed $579.9K of spending. This was the 58th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Stefanik disclosed $10.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 12th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Elise M. Stefanik's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

