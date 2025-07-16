Press Release: Speaker Mike Johnson Discusses Key Issues on New York Post's Podcast Pod Force One

Speaker Johnson discusses fiscal responsibility, MAGA's future, and personal success in a new podcast with Miranda Devine.

Quiver AI Summary

Speaker Mike Johnson recently appeared on Miranda Devine's podcast, "Pod Force One," where he discussed several topics, including fiscal management in Washington, the future direction of the MAGA movement, and his personal beliefs about success. Johnson emphasized the need for fiscal responsibility, describing current debt levels as a national security threat and advocating for sustained financial reforms.

In the interview, Johnson expressed optimism about the MAGA movement's evolution, stating, "The movement goes forward" and highlighting its appeal to new demographic groups. He also shared his views on personal success, citing faith and humility as guiding principles, and reflecting on historical figures like John Quincy Adams.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Mike Johnson Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Mike Johnson:

H.R.5488: Protecting Our Courts from Foreign Manipulation Act of 2023

H.R.4872: Securing Our Borders and Wilderness Act

H.R.4491: Solving an Overlooked Loophole in Votes for Executives (SOLVE) Act

H.R.1580: CEASE Overdose Act of 2023

H.R.1183: Asylum Reform and Border Protection Act of 2023

H.R.792: Child Interstate Abortion Notification Act

