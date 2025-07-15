Press Release: Speaker Mike Johnson Claims Nationwide Benefits from "One Big Beautiful Bill" During Press Conference

Speaker Johnson discusses the impact of the One Big Beautiful Bill and its economic benefits for constituents.

In a recent press conference, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson commemorated the anniversary of the assassination attempt on former President Trump while emphasizing the anticipated benefits of the "One Big Beautiful Bill." Johnson claimed that citizens across America would experience significant savings, stating, "Every citizen, in every zip code, will benefit from this."

The Speaker highlighted that constituents plan to use the savings from the bill in various ways, reflecting the financial relief it represents for many households. He emphasized the bill's potential to positively affect constituents and bolster support within his district.

