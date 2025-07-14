Stocks

Press Release: Speaker Mike Johnson Appears as Inaugural Guest on The Scott Jennings Show

July 14, 2025 — 11:40 pm EDT

Speaker Johnson appeared on the inaugural episode of The Scott Jennings Show, discussing recent legislation and countering Democratic narratives.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson appeared as the inaugural guest on the first episode of "The Scott Jennings Show" on the Salem Radio Network. During the appearance, Johnson discussed the recent passage of the "One Big Beautiful Bill" and outlined Republican strategies to address what he described as "endless Democrat falsehoods" regarding the legislation. Johnson emphasized the extensive planning involved in crafting the bill, mentioning that it was developed across multiple committees and aimed at being a significant legislative achievement.

In his comments, Johnson addressed criticisms regarding Medicaid, asserting that the narrative claiming Republicans are "ripping healthcare away from people" is unfounded. He argued that the bill actually increases Medicaid spending over the next decade and includes provisions to eliminate fraud and abuse within the program. Looking ahead, Johnson indicated that the Republican agenda will continue to focus on fiscal responsibility and implementing additional legislative measures in the upcoming fiscal years.

