Press Release: Speaker Johnson Declares "America First" as the New Law of the Land

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson recently appeared on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures to discuss the "One Big Beautiful Bill," legislation that he and House Republicans claim will significantly boost the U.S. economy. Johnson highlighted the bill's focus on fiscal responsibility, stating, "the only increases in spending were for those two priorities, border and national defense," while projecting $1.6 trillion in savings. He stated that the legislation aims to propel economic growth, with expectations of a 3% growth rate and $4 trillion in new revenue.

Looking ahead, Johnson outlined the legislative agenda for House Republicans under a unified government, indicating plans for additional reconciliation bills targeting various policy areas, saying "we're implementing a playbook that we designed well over a year ago." He also mentioned efforts to codify executive orders from the Trump administration, asserting that nearly 30 have already been included in the latest bill, which he described as a historic legislative achievement. Johnson expressed confidence that these initiatives would benefit lower- and middle-class Americans, especially as the nation approaches the midterm elections in 2026.

