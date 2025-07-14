Press Release: Shontel Brown Requests GSA Justification for Celebrezze Building Sale, Citing Data and Procedural Concerns

Congresswoman Shontel Brown demands the GSA provide data on the proposed sale of the Celebrezze Building, citing concerns.

Congresswoman Shontel Brown (OH-11) has expressed her concerns regarding the General Services Administration's (GSA) plans for the accelerated sale of the Anthony J. Celebrezze Federal Building in Cleveland. In a letter addressed to GSA, Brown has demanded transparency and substantial data to back the GSA's claimed potential savings of $149 million from the sale and subsequent leasing of new space for federal tenants. She argues that without adequate appraisal and analysis documentation, it is challenging to trust the validity of these figures. Brown also highlights the lack of stakeholder engagement and emphasizes that local opposition to the sale has not been appropriately considered.

Further, Brown raises procedural issues with the GSA's plan, indicating that it bypasses essential steps such as data collection mandated by the USE IT Act. She also points out that the Public Buildings Reform Board is reviewing the building’s status and argues that moving ahead with the sale prematurely undermines the rigorous process set up by Congress. She asserts that the plan may adversely affect constituent services and the local economy in Cleveland, stating, “The Trump Administration’s plan to sell the Celebrezze building is a bad deal for Cleveland.”

