Press Release: Sharice Davids Reintroduces Child Care for Working Families Act to Address Affordability Issues

Representative Sharice Davids supports the Child Care for Working Families Act, aiming to improve affordability and access to childcare.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Representative Sharice Davids has reintroduced the Child Care for Working Families Act, aimed at making child care more affordable and accessible for families. The legislation includes improvements for pre-K programs, increased wages for child care workers, and investments in Head Start initiatives.

Davids emphasized the importance of affordable child care, stating it allows working parents to thrive without making difficult choices between financial responsibilities and child care. The act proposes capping child care costs at 7% of family income and expanding access to quality care nationwide.

With child care costs soaring by 29% since 2020, the bill aims to alleviate financial pressures on families and addresses broader economic impacts. Davids criticizes past administration actions that have exacerbated the child care crisis, highlighting the need for reform and increased investment in this sector.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Sharice Davids Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Sharice Davids is worth $431.0K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 360th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Davids has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Sharice Davids's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Davids.

Sharice Davids Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Sharice Davids:

H.R.3957: To amend the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act to authorize the President to provide certain fire management assistance to Indian Tribal Governments, and for other purposes.

H.R.3956: Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) Act of 2025

H.R.3910: Empowering Parents’ Healthcare Choices Act

H.R.3757: Pride In Mental Health Act of 2025

H.R.2832: Defend American Manufacturing Act

H.R.2762: Expanding Access to Family Planning Act

You can track bills proposed by Sharice Davids on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Davids.

Sharice Davids Fundraising

Sharice Davids recently disclosed $548.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 112th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 78.9% came from individual donors.

Davids disclosed $334.7K of spending. This was the 118th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Davids disclosed $709.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 325th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Sharice Davids's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.