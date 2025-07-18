Press Release: Seth Magaziner Secures Passage of Five Amendments in Defense Appropriations Bill

U.S. Representative Seth Magaziner announced five amendments included in the Defense Appropriations bill approved by the House.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Representative Seth Magaziner (RI-02) announced the successful inclusion of five amendments in the annual Defense Appropriations bill, which recently passed the House of Representatives. The amendments focus on national defense priorities, particularly pertaining to marine research and manufacturing, areas where Rhode Island has historical significance.

Magaziner expressed his satisfaction, stating, “I fought to include these amendments so Rhode Island can continue to lead in defense research, development, and innovation.” The amendments allocate funds for various defense initiatives, including sonar technology and coastal defense improvements.

The specific allocations include $10 million for a sonar system, $7.8 million for anti-submarine training technologies, and additional funding for carbon dioxide removal research and arctic warfare capabilities, emphasizing both technological advancement and environmental resilience.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Seth Magaziner Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Seth Magaziner is worth $648.8K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 330th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Magaziner has approximately $32.8K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Seth Magaziner's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Magaziner.

Seth Magaziner Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Seth Magaziner:

H.R.4106: Prevent Illegal Gun Sales Act

H.R.3776: Don’t Settle for Bribes Act of 2025

H.R.2865: New England Coastal Protection Act of 2025

H.R.2448: To direct the Secretary of Interior to submit to Congress a report on the National Park Service's interpretation and application of the Standards for Rehabilitation for use of the Federal Historic Preservation Tax Incentives program.

H.R.2375: Rhode Island Fishermen’s Fairness Act of 2025

H.R.2139: Strengthening State and Local Efforts to Counter Transnational Repression Act

You can track bills proposed by Seth Magaziner on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Magaziner.

Seth Magaziner Fundraising

Seth Magaziner recently disclosed $136.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 555th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 53.2% came from individual donors.

Magaziner disclosed $86.4K of spending. This was the 553rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Magaziner disclosed $1.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 284th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Seth Magaziner's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.