Press Release: Sens. Ted Cruz and Alex Padilla Introduce Bill to Enhance Space Research and Exploration

Senators Cruz and Padilla introduce a bill to enhance space research and U.S. competitiveness in the aerospace industry.

Senators Ted Cruz and Alex Padilla have introduced the Space Exploration Research Act, aimed at enhancing U.S. space research and encouraging job growth in the aerospace sector. The bill allows NASA to lease property adjacent to its facilities, facilitating the development of educational and commercial partnerships.

Sen. Cruz highlighted the importance of U.S. leadership in space, stating, "This legislation is a big win for Texas jobs, American innovation, and national security." Sen. Padilla emphasized its potential to leverage unused NASA facilities for scientific research and workforce education.

The coalition includes Senators Katie Britt, Ben Ray Luján, Roger Wicker, and Adam Schiff, all supporting the enhancement of space exploration capabilities to maintain national competitiveness against other nations, notably China.

Ted Cruz Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Ted Cruz is worth $9.4M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 97th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Cruz has approximately $5.7M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Ted Cruz Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Ted Cruz:

Ted Cruz Fundraising

Ted Cruz recently disclosed $1.4M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 25th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 91.3% came from individual donors.

Cruz disclosed $928.5K of spending. This was the 29th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Cruz disclosed $2.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 132nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

