Press Release: Sens. Ossoff and Warnock Announce $12.8 Million Investment in Johns Creek Infrastructure Improvements

Sens. Ossoff and Warnock announced a $12.8 million investment for bridge and sidewalk upgrades in Johns Creek.

U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock announced a $12.8 million federal investment for infrastructure upgrades in Johns Creek, Georgia. The funding will facilitate the replacement of two bridges, the construction of new sidewalks and a multi-use trail, and drainage system improvements on Old Alabama Road.

Senator Ossoff emphasized the importance of safe infrastructure for residents, stating, “Johns Creek residents deserve safe bridges and sidewalks.” Mayor John Bradberry commended the initiative, asserting that it will enhance safety and overall quality of life in the community.

These upgrades are part of ongoing efforts by the senators to advance Georgia's infrastructure, following previous announcements of funding for regional airports and revitalization projects in other areas.

Jon Ossoff Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Jon Ossoff is worth $3.2M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 185th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Ossoff has approximately $27.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Jon Ossoff's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ossoff.

Jon Ossoff Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Jon Ossoff:

S.2102: Ralph David Abernathy, Sr., National Historic Site Act

S.1879: Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act

S.1550: Improving SCRA Benefit Utilization Act of 2025

S.1419: Youth Sports Facilities Act of 2024

S.1322: Family Notification of Death, Injury, or Illness in Custody Act of 2025

S.1131: Ocmulgee Mounds National Park and Preserve Establishment Act

You can track bills proposed by Jon Ossoff on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ossoff.

Jon Ossoff Fundraising

Jon Ossoff recently disclosed $10.3M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 2nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 97.2% came from individual donors.

Ossoff disclosed $5.1M of spending. This was the 3rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Ossoff disclosed $11.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 11th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Jon Ossoff's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

