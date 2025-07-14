Press Release: Senators Tammy Baldwin and Steve Daines Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Honor WWII Nurses

Senators Baldwin and Daines introduce a bipartisan bill to award a Congressional Gold Medal to WWII nurses.

U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Steve Daines (R-MT) have introduced the WWII Nurses Congressional Gold Medal Act, aiming to recognize the contributions of female nurses who served in the Army and Navy during World War II. This legislation proposes awarding a Congressional Gold Medal to these women, acknowledging their "extraordinary courage" while providing care under hazardous conditions. Senator Baldwin expressed pride in collaborating with Senator Daines on this initiative, stating, "I’m proud to work with my Republican colleague to honor these brave women for their service and sacrifice." Senator Daines also emphasized the significance of this recognition, noting the role of nurses in contributing to America's victory during the war.

The bill notes that over 59,000 Army Nurses and 14,000 Navy Nurses served during WWII, with accounts such as that of Lt. Ellen Ainsworth, who was awarded the Silver Star for her bravery in evacuating patients under enemy fire. The proposed act has garnered support from various organizations, including the Bataan Legacy Historical Society and the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, which highlight the historical importance of recognizing these contributions. Advocates stress that this honor is long overdue and emphasize the sacrifices these nurses made, providing vital care and support during a challenging time in history.

Tammy Baldwin Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Tammy Baldwin is worth $933.0K, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 299th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Baldwin has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Tammy Baldwin's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Baldwin.

Tammy Baldwin Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Tammy Baldwin:

S.2245: A bill to amend the Digital Coast Act to improve the acquisition, integration, and accessibility of data of the Digital Coast program and to extend the program.

S.2195: A bill to award a Congressional Gold Medal, collectively, to the brave women who served in World War II as members of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps and U.S. Navy Nurse Corps.

S.2150: Women’s Health Protection Act of 2025

S.2104: Reliable Rail Service Act of 2025

S.2024: ENROLL Act of 2025

S.1866: SCREENS for Cancer Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Tammy Baldwin on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Baldwin.

Tammy Baldwin Fundraising

Tammy Baldwin recently disclosed $445.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 136th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 99.6% came from individual donors.

Baldwin disclosed $425.9K of spending. This was the 73rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Baldwin disclosed $106.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 674th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Tammy Baldwin's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

