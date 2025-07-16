Press Release: Senators Schiff and Padilla Request Hearing with Whistleblower Erez Reuveni Before Bove Nomination Vote

Senators Schiff and Padilla request a hearing for whistleblower Erez Reuveni before the Bove nomination vote.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla, alongside other Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats, have requested a hearing with whistleblower Erez Reuveni before a vote on judicial nominee Emil Bove. They cited Reuveni's allegations of misconduct against Bove, stating that understanding these claims is crucial for assessing his qualifications for a federal judgeship.

In their letter to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, the Senators emphasized the importance of hearing Reuveni's testimony under oath, as his disclosures relate to Bove's actions in multiple court cases. They argue that these matters may disqualify Bove from a lifetime judicial appointment.

The request highlights prior controversies surrounding Bove's nomination, including allegations that he encouraged DOJ attorneys to ignore court orders. The Senators conclude that a full understanding of Bove’s actions at the DOJ is essential before proceeding with the vote on his nomination.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

