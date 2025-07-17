Press Release: Senators Roger Marshall and Jeanne Shaheen Reintroduce Bill Targeting Illegal Drug Activity on Social Media

Senators Marshall and Shaheen reintroduced a bill aimed at addressing illegal drug activity on social media platforms.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Roger Marshall and Jeanne Shaheen have reintroduced the Cooper Davis and Devin Norring Act, which aims to hold social media companies accountable for the illegal distribution of drugs on their platforms. The bill requires these companies to collaborate with law enforcement to combat drug sales, particularly focusing on fentanyl-laced pills.

Senator Marshall emphasized the urgency of the issue, highlighting the loss of life due to fentanyl and advocating for stricter regulations on social media to protect youth. Senator Shaheen echoed the need for legislative action to address the role of social media in the substance use crisis.

The act is named after two young men who died from fentanyl poisoning after purchasing pills through social media. It has garnered bipartisan support and is backed by various advocacy groups and families affected by the crisis.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Roger Marshall Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Roger Marshall is worth $6.1M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 128th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Marshall has approximately $136.6K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Roger Marshall's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Marshall.

Roger Marshall Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Roger Marshall:

S.2114: Commercial Motor Vehicle English Proficiency Act

S.2090: Budget Reform Act of 2025

S.1999: USDA CROP Act of 2025

S.1907: Plant Biostimulant Act of 2025

S.1906: Innovative FEED Act of 2025

S.1816: Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Roger Marshall on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Marshall.

Roger Marshall Fundraising

Roger Marshall recently disclosed $464.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 177th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 41.7% came from individual donors.

Marshall disclosed $74.3K of spending. This was the 585th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Marshall disclosed $2.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 103rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Roger Marshall's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.