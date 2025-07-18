Press Release: Senators Rick Scott and Rand Paul Introduce Federal Reserve Transparency Act to Audit the Fed

Senators Scott and Paul introduce legislation for a comprehensive audit of the Federal Reserve, criticizing its transparency and management.

Quiver AI Summary

Senators Rick Scott and Rand Paul have introduced the Federal Reserve Transparency Act, aimed at requiring a complete audit of the Federal Reserve System, including its Board of Governors and regional banks. Scott has criticized the Fed, under Chairman Jay Powell, for failing to manage inflation and expanding its balance sheet excessively.

Scott's previous efforts have included various bills to enhance accountability within the Fed, such as the proposal for an independent inspector general. In his remarks, he characterized Powell’s leadership as disastrous, citing financial losses and lack of transparency.

Scott stated, “If the goal were to lose trillions of dollars... Powell would be the gold standard,” emphasizing the need for accountability and transparency in the central bank's operations and expenditures.

Rick Scott Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Rick Scott is worth $554.1M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 2nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Scott has approximately $51.7M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Rick Scott's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Scott.

Rick Scott Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Rick Scott:

S.2314: A bill to direct the Secretary of Commerce to establish a task force regarding shark depredation, and for other purposes.

S.2313: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to provide an above-the-line deduction for flood insurance premiums.

S.2297: A bill to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to include subjection to a foreign intelligence security law as a ground of inadmissibility and deportability.

S.2270: A bill to amend the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act to designate the portion of the Myakka River in Sarasota County, Florida, as a component of the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System, and for other purposes.

S.2177: No Adversarial AI Act

S.2168: Drones for America Act

You can track bills proposed by Rick Scott on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Scott.

Rick Scott Fundraising

Rick Scott recently disclosed $242.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 356th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 37.2% came from individual donors.

Scott disclosed $343.5K of spending. This was the 134th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Scott disclosed $732.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 368th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Rick Scott's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

