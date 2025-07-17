Press Release: Senators Markey and Booker Propose Legislation to Improve Food Safety Amid FDA Budget Cuts

Senators Markey and Booker introduce legislation to tighten FDA regulations on food chemicals, enhancing consumer safety.

On July 17, 2025, Senators Edward Markey and Cory Booker introduced the Ensuring Safe and Toxic-Free Foods Act, aimed at tightening the FDA's regulations on food chemicals. The bill seeks to close loopholes in the GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) Rule, preventing substances linked to cancer or reproductive toxicity from being classified as safe without FDA review.

Senator Markey emphasized, "Americans deserve to know the food on their kitchen tables is safe," while Senator Booker noted the need for "independent, scientific review" of new chemicals. The legislation has garnered support from various environmental groups, highlighting concerns over the current lack of oversight.

The proposed act mandates the FDA revise the GRAS Rule to ensure transparency and safety, requiring manufacturers to provide safety information and restricting conflicts of interest in the review process. This legislation is seen as a significant step toward safeguarding public health by preventing harmful additives in the food supply.

