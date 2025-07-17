Press Release: Senators Lisa Blunt Rochester and Ted Budd Introduce Bipartisan Manufacturing Bill

Senators Blunt Rochester and Budd introduced a bipartisan bill to synchronize advanced manufacturing timelines in the U.S.

U.S. Senators Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) and Ted Budd (R-N.C.) have introduced the bipartisan Streamlining American Manufacturing Strategy Act. This legislation aims to synchronize the timelines for various advanced manufacturing initiatives under the National Institute of Standards and Technology Act to a unified four-year cycle.

The bill intends to enhance clarity among stakeholders by aligning the Manufacturing USA Strategic Plan, which operates on a three-year cycle, with the National Strategy for Advanced Manufacturing, thus aiming to cut bureaucratic inefficiencies. Both senators expressed their commitment to strengthening American manufacturing and its global competitiveness.

Endorsements for the bill come from organizations such as the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals and the U.S. Manufacturing Innovation Council, highlighting its potential to foster efficiency and collaborative efforts in addressing national manufacturing challenges.

