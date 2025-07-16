Press Release: Senators King, Collins, and Smith Propose Reauthorization of Kay Hagan Tick Act to Address Tick-Borne Diseases

Senators introduce bill to reauthorize the Kay Hagan Tick Act, enhancing research and support for tick-borne diseases.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Tina Smith (D-MN), supported by Senator Angus King (I-ME), have reintroduced the Kay Hagan Tick Reauthorization Act. This legislation aims to bolster research, prevention, diagnostics, and treatment for Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases, with over 3,000 reported cases in Maine alone last year.

Senator Collins emphasized the urgent need for continued support and resources to combat Lyme disease, highlighting advancements like the first clinical trial for a Lyme vaccine. Senator Smith added that the bill seeks to enhance federal involvement in combating the rising occurrence of these illnesses across the country.

Furthermore, the act would extend programs designed to improve data collection and diagnostic capabilities while ensuring that health departments are equipped to respond effectively to tick-borne diseases. Experts support the bill's provisions, noting its importance in public health surveillance and intervention strategies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.