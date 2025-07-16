Press Release: Senators Kelly, Rosen, Hyde-Smith, and Representatives Houlahan and Baird Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Enhance Workforce Participation in STEM Fields

Senators introduced bipartisan legislation to support mid-career workers transitioning to STEM jobs through funding for internships.

Senators Mark Kelly, Jacky Rosen, and Cindy Hyde-Smith, alongside Representatives Chrissy Houlahan and Jim Baird, have introduced the bipartisan STEM RESTART Act. This legislation aims to facilitate the transition of mid-career workers into STEM fields by funding internships or "returnships," thereby supporting businesses in accessing a previously untapped talent pool.

Sen. Kelly emphasized the importance of a robust STEM workforce for Arizona's economy, stating, "This effort will help small businesses tap into an underutilized talent pool." Meanwhile, Rep. Houlahan highlighted the urgency of strengthening the U.S. position in the global innovation race, noting that many skilled professionals who leave the workforce encounter barriers upon return.

The legislation has received endorsements from organizations such as the Society of Women Engineers, showcasing a collective commitment to bridging talent gaps and ensuring a strong future in STEM fields.

Mark Kelly Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Mark Kelly is worth $20.7M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 51st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Kelly has approximately $79.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Mark Kelly's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kelly.

Mark Kelly Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Mark Kelly:

S.1752: EdCOPS Act of 2025

S.1743: Extreme Heat Economic Study Act of 2025

S.1700: LIHEAP Parity Act

S.1611: Youth Substance Use Prevention and Awareness Act

S.1541: SHIPS for America Act of 2025

S.1536: Building Ships in America Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Mark Kelly on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kelly.

Mark Kelly Fundraising

Mark Kelly recently disclosed $3.2M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 5th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 99.9% came from individual donors.

Kelly disclosed $1.9M of spending. This was the 9th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Kelly disclosed $8.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 20th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Mark Kelly's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

