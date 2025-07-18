Press Release: Senators Katie Britt and John Boozman Propose Legislation to Regulate CFPB's Data Collection Practices

Senators Katie Britt and John Boozman introduced legislation to address CFPB's regulatory overreach affecting small businesses.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Katie Britt (R-Ala.) and John Boozman (R-Ark.) have introduced legislation aimed at addressing concerns over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's (CFPB) 1071 Small Business Lending Data Collection rule. The proposed PROTECTED Act intends to reduce regulatory burdens on small businesses while safeguarding consumer privacy.

Senator Britt criticized the CFPB's past oversight, describing it as "authoritarian" and detrimental to local businesses. The legislation seeks to minimize excessive data collection, restrict the rule's impact on small businesses, and implement safeguards against publishing sensitive consumer information.

Senator Boozman highlighted the need for access to capital for small businesses and emphasized that overregulation affects lending practices. The bill's implications are expected to positively affect community banks and rural lenders, empowering them to support local enterprises effectively.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Katie Boyd Britt Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Katie Boyd Britt is worth $4.6M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 150th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Britt has approximately $1.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Katie Boyd Britt's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Britt.

Katie Boyd Britt Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Katie Boyd Britt:

S.2352: A bill to amend the Equal Credit Opportunity Act to modify the requirements associated with small business loan data collection, and for other purposes.

S.1885: Stop the Scroll Act

S.1750: Poarch Band of Creek Indians Parity Act

S.1667: Homeless Children and Youth Act of 2025

S.1630: MOMS Act

S.1544: Insurance Data Protection Act

You can track bills proposed by Katie Boyd Britt on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Britt.

Katie Boyd Britt Fundraising

Katie Boyd Britt recently disclosed $779.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 12th, 2025. This was the 69th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 79.2% came from individual donors.

Britt disclosed $207.4K of spending. This was the 254th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Britt disclosed $5.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 46th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Katie Boyd Britt's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

