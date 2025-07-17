Press Release: Senators Hassan and Schmitt Introduce Graham Hoffman Act to Enhance Penalties for Assaults Against First Responders

Senators Hassan and Schmitt introduce the Graham Hoffman Act to enhance penalties for crimes against first responders.

U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Eric Schmitt (R-MO) have introduced the Graham Hoffman Act, aimed at making it a federal crime to assault first responders. This legislation is named after Graham Hoffman, a paramedic fatally attacked in 2023, and seeks to address gaps in state laws by allowing federal prosecution in certain cases.

Senator Hassan emphasized that “first responders put their lives on the line every day” and stressed the need for protection against violence directed at them. Senator Schmitt highlighted the tragic circumstances of Hoffman's death, advocating for accountability in assaults against those who serve the community.

The act allows the federal government to pursue charges in specific jurisdictions, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding first responders. The full text of the bill is available for review online.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Margaret Wood Hassan Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Margaret Wood Hassan is worth $5.7M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 132nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hassan has approximately $3.2M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Margaret Wood Hassan's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hassan.

Margaret Wood Hassan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Margaret Wood Hassan:

S.1975: Dark Web Interdiction Act of 2025

S.1971: Nutrition CARE Act of 2025

S.1602: Mathematical and Statistical Modeling Education Act

S.1331: Quantum National Security Coordination and Competition Act of 2025

S.1302: Increasing Transparency in Generic Drug Applications Act

S.1204: Gold Star and Surviving Spouse Career Services Act

You can track bills proposed by Margaret Wood Hassan on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hassan.

Margaret Wood Hassan Fundraising

Margaret Wood Hassan recently disclosed $388.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 224th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 80.3% came from individual donors.

Hassan disclosed $250.9K of spending. This was the 206th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Hassan disclosed $1.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 256th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Margaret Wood Hassan's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

