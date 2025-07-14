Press Release: Senators Graham and Blumenthal Announce Joint Statement on Russia-Ukraine War and Sanctions Legislation

Senators Graham and Blumenthal issue a joint statement supporting tariffs on Russia, promoting military aid to Ukraine.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal issued a joint statement following President Trump's recent announcements regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The President intends to impose secondary tariffs on Russia if a ceasefire is not achieved within 50 days. In response, Graham and Blumenthal introduced the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025, aimed at imposing further tariffs and sanctions on nations that continue to support Russia financially. This proposed legislation has garnered 85 cosponsors in the Senate.

Both senators praised Trump's new strategy to end the ongoing conflict, which they believe includes selling American-made weapons to NATO allies for use by Ukraine. They emphasized that this approach would not only bolster the U.S. economy but also create jobs domestically. Graham stated that the proposed tariffs targeting countries like China, India, and Brazil, which purchase Russian oil and gas, represent an executive move intended to encourage negotiations. The senators concluded that the combined efforts of military support and strong tariff measures could significantly change the dynamics of the conflict and lead to a resolution.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Lindsey Graham Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Lindsey Graham is worth $1.0M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 289th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Graham has approximately $189.6K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Lindsey Graham Net Worth

Lindsey Graham Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Lindsey Graham:

S.1888: United States Foundation for International Food Security Act of 2025

S.1241: Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025

S.1043: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to extend the energy credit for qualified fuel cell property.

S.775: SAFE Act of 2025

S.304: Birthright Citizenship Act of 2025

S.95: Parris Island Protection Act

Lindsey Graham Bill Proposals

Lindsey Graham Fundraising

Lindsey Graham recently disclosed $352.5K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 182nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 68.7% came from individual donors.

Graham disclosed $843.6K of spending. This was the 32nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Graham disclosed $15.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 3rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Lindsey Graham Fundraising

